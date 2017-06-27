CAUGHT: Marion, IL man found after being wanted for violating order of protection

Officers in Williamson County, Illinois have found a man accused of violating an order of protection.

Ronald "Jimmy" Cox, 37, posted bond on June 22 on charges of residential burglary, violation of an order of protection, eavesdropping, and endangering the life or health of a child.

In a press release issued by the Williamson County Sheriff's Department, officials say Cox was found Tuesday night at a church in rural Williamson County. They also said information from the public and attention from the media helped locate him.

Cox is being held at the Williamson County Jail on a charge of Violation of an Order of Protection with bond set at $250,000.

