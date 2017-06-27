Boil advisory lifted after water main break affected homes in Cape Girardeau

A water main break affected water service for about 350 homes in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

A precautionary boil advisory was put on the area, but as of 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 that advisory was lifted.

According to Jessica Sexton with the City of Cape Girardeau the water was tested and the samples are considered safe.

The break happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, near Ferndale Drive and Nottingham Lane.

Sexton said the break affected service to a section of town east of Perryville Road and north of Lexington Avenue.

