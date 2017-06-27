Humane Society of MO shares tips to protect pets on Fourth of July

The Humane Society of Missouri has put together a list of tips to help keep your pet safe this Fourth of July.

According to the humane society, pets should be kept at home, if possible, with a quiet, cool place to retreat where heat and sounds are less intense.

Dogs and cats are more sensitive to loud noises, so fireworks can cause serious stress. Keeping them inside, even if they are usually “outdoor” pets, will help to make them more comfortable as well as protect them from stray fireworks.

A basement or an interior room with access to clean, cool water is a great place for pets to relax. Close the windows and turn on a radio or television to mask the sounds, and have their favorite toys and bed to comfort them.

A fearful animal should never be confined on a chain or in a small crate, as this could increase their panic.

If your pet is extremely anxious with loud noises, visit your veterinarian to discuss anti-anxiety options.

Pets should never attend celebrations with fireworks, but if you can’t avoid taking them, keep in mind the following:

Never leave pets in a parked car, even at night or with the windows cracked. At just 70 degrees, internal car temperatures can skyrocket to more than 100 degrees in minutes.

Make sure dogs wear a collar, ID tag and have an up-to-date microchip to help ensure a safe return if lost.

Keep dogs on a short, secure leash at all times and watch for signs of stress. Never use a retractable leash in crowded areas, and have a backup plan should your dog become overwhelmed by the activities.

Avoid giving pets any type of food outside their normal diet, like barbecue leftovers or party snacks, and make sure they do not get into trash bags or open beverage containers lying around. These goodies can seriously upset a pet’s digestive tract.

Keep fireworks, glow sticks, lighter fluid, sunscreen, insect repellent, citronella candles and other potentially dangerous items away from a pet’s curiosity.

Also, if you’re traveling out of town or just out and about around town, remember the Humane Society of Missouri’s life-saving motto:

70 Degrees & Over, Don’t Take Rover!

To report an animal in heat-related jeopardy, call the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.