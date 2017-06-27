Death investigation underway in South Fulton, TN

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been called in to investigate after a body was found inside a vacant home in South Fulton, Tennessee.

According to Susan Niland with the TBI, public works employees found the body inside a home in the 200 block of College Street on Monday morning, June 26.

Officers from the South Fulton Police Department, Obion County Sheriff's Office, and TBI all responded to the scene.

The body was sent to Memphis for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the person found inside the home, according to Niland.

The investigation into the death remains active.

