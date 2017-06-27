Firework regulations for Cape Girardeau

It's time to start picking up the fireworks you're going to need for your Independence Day celebration.

In Cape Girardeau, you can set off fireworks between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Authorities are asking people to remember to be courteous of neighbors and others.

Officials are also warning people to be extra careful with fireworks as they can be very dangerous if used incorrectly.

See a list of Fourth of July events in the Heartland here.

