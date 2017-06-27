Blues decline to extend qualifying offer to Nail Yakupov - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues decline to extend qualifying offer to Nail Yakupov

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues did not extend a qualifying offer to Nail Yakupov, making the 2012 No. 1 pick an unrestricted free agent.

Yakupov, 23, had just nine points in 40 games last season after four years with the Edmonton Oilers. The Russian winger has never had more than 33 points in a season and will be free to sign with any team July 1.

The Blues tendered qualifying offers to five other restricted free agents: defensemen Colton Parayko and Petteri Lindbohm, forwards Magnus Paajarvi and Oskar Sundqvist and goaltender Jordan Binnington and re-signed forward Wade Megan to a one-year, two-way contract.

Parayko put up 35 points in his second NHL season.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

