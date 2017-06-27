University of Tennessee-Martin designated as VETS campus

Dr. Keith Carver, University of Tennessee at Martin chancellor, addresses a crowd of National Guard service members from across the region during a luncheon June 7. (Source: UT Martin)

The University of Tennessee at Martin, recently designated a “VETS Campus” by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, is taking additional steps to recruit and support members of the Tennessee National Guard that are seeking to earn a four-year degree.

Governor Bill Haslam’s Tennessee STRONG Act, made official by the Tennessee General Assembly in early May, emphasizes the importance of recruiting National Guard members, increasing Tennessee’s educational competitiveness with surrounding states and expanding opportunities available for those who serve the state and country.

The act provides tuition reimbursement to service members who meet certain qualifications and are already using federal tuition assistance to obtain their degrees.

This additional assistance is used to fill any gaps the service member may experience in the cost of his or her education and supports the governor’s Drive to 55 initiative.

UT Martin is reaching out to regional National Guard armories to let service members know about admissions procedures, financial aid opportunities and the campus’s student-veteran support network. The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is also helping service members and veterans understand their eligibility for Tennessee STRONG and post-9/11 G.I. Bill funding.

UT Martin also operates educational outreach centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville, all of which are offering increased services for service members.

Its courses will be expanded to give service members in all areas greater access to the university’s selection of online degree programs, including the UT Martin Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, which is often a convenient option for adult students. Various testing options will also be offered at the five centers to help service members in those areas receive additional course credits when applicable.

UT Martin will also work together with the Tennessee National Guard to emphasize educational benefits to high school students who may be interested in joining the service.

For more information contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020. For information on a specific UT Martin educational outreach center, find your desired center location at utm.edu/connect.

