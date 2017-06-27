MO Treasurer Eric Schmitt spreading the word on MO ABLE savings plans

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt is saying a statewide effort is underway to ensure Missourians know about the MO ABLE savings plans.

These plans are a new, tax-free way to save money for disability expenses without losing access to certain benefits.

Missouri extension offices and the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing are just two of the resource centers and non-profits helping to spread the word.

