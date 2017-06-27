IL lawmakers continue to work on budget compromise

Illinois lawmakers could present their budget proposal as soon as Tuesday, June 27.

Democratic legislators say Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner warned that the sides are negotiating long-held sticking points, like employee-pension reform and a property-tax freeze.

Rauner sent a tweet yesterday that stated lawmakers should "stop wasting time."

The new fiscal year starts Saturday, July 1.

