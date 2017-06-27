IL lawmakers continue to work on budget compromise - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois lawmakers could present their budget proposal as soon as Tuesday, June 27.

Democratic legislators say Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner warned that the sides are negotiating long-held sticking points, like employee-pension reform and a property-tax freeze.

Rauner sent a tweet yesterday that stated lawmakers should "stop wasting time."

The new fiscal year starts Saturday, July 1.

