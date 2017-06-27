Gov. Rauner to decide on IL minimum wage bill

Legislation that would raise Illinois' minimum wage to $15 per hour in the next five years is sitting on Gov. Rauner's desk.

Supporters held a news conference urging the governor to protect Illinois workers.

Those opposed to the bill say it would hurt small business owners and force them to hire less workers.

One Carbondale business owner said he thinks the plan could actually help his business.

"I think its great, more money in more peoples pockets, means more money that will come in my store," James Cox, owner of Game Table in Carbondale, said. "It's just better to all the money spread out as far as you can so individuals can spend more money."

No word yet on when or if Rauner will sign the wage hike legislation.

