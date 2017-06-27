June 28 celebrity birthdays

This legendary Hollywood director and actor is known for such movie comedies as Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, The Producers, the list goes on and on. He belongs to an exclusive club of entertainers who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. Mel Brooks is 91 today.

She won a Best Actress Oscar for playing a psychotic fan in the movie Misery. She's also starred in Primary Colors, Titanic, The Waterboy and many many other movies. Kathy Bates is 69 today.

He's an actor from Evanston, Illinois who rose to fame in the 1980's with roles in Say Anything, Sixteen Candles and Eight Men Out. John Cusack is 51 today.

He's a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Broncos to a pair of Super Bowl titles. He starred for the Broncos from 1983 to his retirement after the 1999 season. John Elway is 57 today.

He's an engineer and entrepreneur responsible for PayPal, Space X, and Tesla Motors. By last count he was worth well over $10 billion dollars. Elon Musk is 46 today.

