This week in music: 1999 Jennifer Lopez

Let's step back in time and check the music and club scene from the late 1990's.

Specifically this week in 1999. Billboard's Hot 100 had 702 at number five with Where My Girls At. The song was intended for TLC, but the group rejected it. The trio 702 quickly picked it up and released it as a single. It had a lengthy chart run staying in the top 20 for more than 30 weeks.

Speaking of TLC, they were at number four with No Scrubs. It went on to become a number one hit and is one of TLC's signature songs. Billboard ranked it as the number two song for 1999 behind only Cher's comeback hit Believe.

At number three was as song that got a lot of people out on the dance floor. Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin began the Latin Pop explosion of '99. It was Martin's first number one hit and stayed in the top spot for five weeks.

Pearl Jam was parked in the number two spot with Last Kiss. It was a cover version of the 1960's ballad by J. Frank Wilson and the Cavaliers. Pearl Jam donated all proceeds from the song to the aid of refugees of the Kosovo War. To this day it's Pearl Jam's biggest hit single.

In the top spot on this week 18 years ago was the debut sing by Jennifer Lopez. Michael Jackson had interest in recording If You Had My Love, but the songwriters decided it was better suited for a female singer. The song was then given to Lopez who took it to number one where it stayed for five weeks. It's one of her biggest hits and it's the opening number of her current Las Vegas show.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.