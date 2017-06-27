North Friendship Rd. in McCracken Co., KY back open after incide - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

North Friendship Rd. in McCracken Co., KY back open after incident with semi

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

North Friendship Road in McCracken County, Kentucky is back open Tuesday morning, June 27.

The road was closed at the intersection of Maryland Street due to an incident with a semi on Tuesday.

While attempting to turn onto North Friendship Road the semi's trailer tires left the roadway, causing the vehicle to become stuck.

