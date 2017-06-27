North Friendship Rd. in McCracken Co., KY back open after incident with semi

North Friendship Road in McCracken County, Kentucky is back open Tuesday morning, June 27.

The road was closed at the intersection of Maryland Street due to an incident with a semi on Tuesday.

While attempting to turn onto North Friendship Road the semi's trailer tires left the roadway, causing the vehicle to become stuck.

