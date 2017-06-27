Four things you need to know on 6/27

It's Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Expect a clear, cool day across most of the Heartland. With mostly sunny skies, temps are expected to rise into the upper 70s for most of the Heartland. There will be light winds at times, but nothing major. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a slight warm up with a chance for severe weather later this week.

KSP searching for escaped inmate out of Greenville, KY: An escaped inmate is currently on the run in an area just outside of the Heartland. The escape happened on Monday, June 26 around 4:22 p.m. Officers said inmate Anthony White escaped from custody while being transported back to the detention center located at 108 Court Row, Greenville.

Concealed carry not coming to MO college campuses: Students on college campuses in Missouri will not see concealed carry guns on campus in July.

Union County, IL States Attorney files suit against opioid manufacturers : Opioid manufacturers are up against Union County State’s Attorney, Tyler R. Edmonds after he filed a lawsuit against five manufacturers and their related companies. It is brought on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois, the People of Union County and Union County government.

Ruling in travel ban leaves myriad questions unanswered : The Supreme Court's decision to partially reinstate President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban has left the effort to keep some foreigners out of the United States in a murky middle ground, with unanswered questions and possibly more litigation ahead.

New FEMA recovery center to open in Reynolds County, MO : On Tuesday, June 27 flood survivors in and around Reynolds County, Missouri will be able to receive assistance at a new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Center opening in the city of Ellington. The Reynolds County recovery center is located at Ellington City Hall at 100 Tubbs Ave. in Ellington, Mo. It is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closes permanently at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

