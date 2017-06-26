40 pound albino carp caught on St. Francis River in MO

Holt and his girlfriend Gracie pose with the trophy fish (Source: Gary Horrell)

Holt Horrell with the big catch of the day! (Source: Gary Horrell)

His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.

Horrell, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, said it's an albino big head carp and it's a rare catch.

His boss, Jordan Porter was bowfishing on the St. Francis River when he caught the slippery prize.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation's website, bowfishing is legal in the state of Missouri for pursuing non-game fish like carp.

Horrell said the fish weighed 40.7 pounds was 30 inches in girth and 41.5 inches in length.

But it wasn't the first time Horrell's boss saw the fish.

"So my boss I work for, which is also one of my really good friends, shot this fish after multiple attempts to try and take it," Horrell said.

He said it took three attempts and a week of hunting it down to get the fish but finally on Friday, June 23 his boss got his trophy.

But Horrell's boss wasn't interested in the fish so Horrell took it off his hands.

He said he'll have it mounted in his home soon. All the while he will be breaking in a newly built bowfishing boat and competing in tournaments.

