Cape Girardeau, MO Cardinals fan catches foul ball in her purse

Some baseball fans bring a mitt to the game in hopes of catching a foul ball, but a Heartland woman only needed her purse when a ball at a Cardinal's game came flying into the stands.

The story of this amazing catch has spread on social media surrounding a Cape Girardeau, Missouri woman.

"It was one of those moments you'll never forget and it was just fun," Chris Breite, the infamous Purse Catch Lady, said. "Earlier in the evening, I said if there comes a ball here I'm gonna use my purse, and the rest of my family said oooooh you are not this is not gonna happen and I said you watch me!"

The foul ball came in the seventh inning of Sundays win on June 25. First came the ball into her purse and then Chris into her Husband Doug who is credited with the second catch of the night.

"Oh the high point was definitely having an entire stadium of Cardinal fans giving my wife a standing ovation," said Doug Breite.

The team told her since she caught the ball she will be getting an honorary contract which she plans to frame with the ball and a picture of her after the game.

