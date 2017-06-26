New FEMA recovery center to open in Reynolds County, MO

On Tuesday, June 27 flood survivors in and around Reynolds County, Missouri will be able to receive assistance at a new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Center opening in the city of Ellington.

The Reynolds County recovery center is located at Ellington City Hall at 100 Tubbs Ave. in Ellington, Mo. It is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closes permanently at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Individuals and businesses in any of the 27 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration for flooding and severe storms can get in-person support from recovery centers that may not be available over phone or online.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be able to discuss assistance and to help anyone who needs information or assistance filing an application.

Homeowners, renters and business-owners are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting a disaster recovery center. Survivors can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Specialists want to remind survivors that the following information is helpful when registering:

Social Security number

Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account)

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

Disaster survivors can visit any of the FEMA disaster centers for assistance. Locations of recovery centers may be found online at https://recovery.mo.gov/ and at www.fema.gov/DRC.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.