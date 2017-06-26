Southeast Missouri State regents grant faculty merit, promotions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Missouri State regents grant faculty merit, promotions and tenure

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Monday, June 26 granted post-professional merit, promotions, tenure and merit to over 50 faculty on Monday, June 26.

Fifteen faculty members were approved for post-professorial merit in their designated department. Their names are as follows:

  • Louise Bodenheimer, Department of Art
  • Marcus Bond, Department of Chemistry
  • Stephanie Chamberlain, Department of English
  • Sara Edgerton, Department of Music
  • Andrew Fulkerson, Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology
  • Karie Hollerbach, Department of Mass Media
  • Timothy Judd, Department of Biology
  • Debra Lee-DiStefano, Department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography
  • Ziping Liu, Department of Computer Science
  • Tamela Randolph, Department of Mathematics
  • Joel Rhodes, Department of History
  • Shahrokh Shafaie, Department of Human Environmental Studies
  • Seidu Sofo, Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation
  • Haohao Wang, Department of Mathematics
  • Glen Williams, Department of Communication Studies

In addition, eight faculty members were promoted to the rank of professor, one to professor with tenure, and 10 to the rank of associate professor with tenure.

Faculty members promoted to the rank of professor in their designated department are:

  • Nancy Aguinaga, Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education
  • Suhair Amer, Department of Computer Science
  • Missy Phegley, Department of English
  • David Powell, Department of Middle and Secondary Education
  • Martin Reynolds, Department of Music
  • Timothy Schmidt, Department of Music
  • Karl Suhr, Kent Library
  • Sven Svenson, Department of Agriculture

Faculty promoted to the rank of professor with tenure:

  • Morris Jenkins, Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology

Faculty members promoted to the rank of associate professor with tenure in their designated department are:

  • Vijay Anand, Department of Computer Science
  • Khaled Baweneh, Department of Polytechnic Studies
  • Adam Criblez, Department of History
  • Daniel Crocker, Department of English
  • Joni Hand, Department of Art
  • Laura Hatcher, Department of Political Science, Philosophy and Religion
  • Hilary Peterson, Department of Theatre and Dance
  • Bradley Phillips, Department of Polytechnic Studies
  • Debra Porter, Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education
  • Lily Santoro, Department of History

Another 17 faculty members received non-tenure track merit.

  • Vera Campbell, Department of Nursing
  • Lisa Clark, Department of Communication Studies
  • Sara Garner, Department of Human Environmental Studies
  • Jeremy Griffin, Department of Polytechnic Studies
  • Lea Anne Lambert, Department of Human Environmental Studies
  • Nancy LeGrand, Department of Management and Marketing
  • Rebecca Lohman, Department of Accounting
  • Dixie McCollum, Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education
  • Kevin McMeel, Department of Polytechnic Studies
  • William McNeary, Department of Mathematics
  • Shannon McNew, Department of Biology
  • Lori Mueller, Department of Accounting
  • James Robins, Department of Biology
  • Kyle Schneider, Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation
  • Ann Schnurbusch, Department of Mathematics
  • Annett Slattery, Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation
  • Matt Yount, Department of Music

The action was based on reviews by review bodies and came during a closed session meeting of the Board.

According to officials at the university, those receiving merit designations and promotions showed strong performance in aspects of the faculty role. 

All merit, promotion and tenure designations are effective with the 2017-2018 academic year.

The vote was a unanimous 6-0. It was approved by Regents Phillip M. Britt, Edward P. Gargas, Jay B. Knudtson, Donald G. LaFerla, Thomas M. Meyer and Kendra Neely-Martin.

Officials with the university note that post-professorial merit is a voluntary additional step in the current merit process approved by the Board of Regents in October 2002.

Under the bill, faculty become eligible to apply for post-professorial merit five years after attaining the rank of full professor, and may repeat the process during the fifth year after any previous successful application. Successful applicants must meet the same criteria as required for promotion to professor and follow the same process of peer and administrative review.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly