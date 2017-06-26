Southeast Missouri State regents grant faculty merit, promotions and tenure

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Monday, June 26 granted post-professional merit, promotions, tenure and merit to over 50 faculty on Monday, June 26.

Fifteen faculty members were approved for post-professorial merit in their designated department. Their names are as follows:

Louise Bodenheimer, Department of Art

Marcus Bond, Department of Chemistry

Stephanie Chamberlain, Department of English

Sara Edgerton, Department of Music

Andrew Fulkerson, Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology

Karie Hollerbach, Department of Mass Media

Timothy Judd, Department of Biology

Debra Lee-DiStefano, Department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography

Ziping Liu, Department of Computer Science

Tamela Randolph, Department of Mathematics

Joel Rhodes, Department of History

Shahrokh Shafaie, Department of Human Environmental Studies

Seidu Sofo, Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation

Haohao Wang, Department of Mathematics

Glen Williams, Department of Communication Studies

In addition, eight faculty members were promoted to the rank of professor, one to professor with tenure, and 10 to the rank of associate professor with tenure.

Faculty members promoted to the rank of professor in their designated department are:

Nancy Aguinaga, Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education

Suhair Amer, Department of Computer Science

Missy Phegley, Department of English

David Powell, Department of Middle and Secondary Education

Martin Reynolds, Department of Music

Timothy Schmidt, Department of Music

Karl Suhr, Kent Library

Sven Svenson, Department of Agriculture

Faculty promoted to the rank of professor with tenure:

Morris Jenkins, Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology

Faculty members promoted to the rank of associate professor with tenure in their designated department are:

Vijay Anand, Department of Computer Science

Khaled Baweneh, Department of Polytechnic Studies

Adam Criblez, Department of History

Daniel Crocker, Department of English

Joni Hand, Department of Art

Laura Hatcher, Department of Political Science, Philosophy and Religion

Hilary Peterson, Department of Theatre and Dance

Bradley Phillips, Department of Polytechnic Studies

Debra Porter, Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education

Lily Santoro, Department of History

Another 17 faculty members received non-tenure track merit.

Vera Campbell, Department of Nursing

Lisa Clark, Department of Communication Studies

Sara Garner, Department of Human Environmental Studies

Jeremy Griffin, Department of Polytechnic Studies

Lea Anne Lambert, Department of Human Environmental Studies

Nancy LeGrand, Department of Management and Marketing

Rebecca Lohman, Department of Accounting

Dixie McCollum, Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education

Kevin McMeel, Department of Polytechnic Studies

William McNeary, Department of Mathematics

Shannon McNew, Department of Biology

Lori Mueller, Department of Accounting

James Robins, Department of Biology

Kyle Schneider, Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation

Ann Schnurbusch, Department of Mathematics

Annett Slattery, Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation

Matt Yount, Department of Music

The action was based on reviews by review bodies and came during a closed session meeting of the Board.

According to officials at the university, those receiving merit designations and promotions showed strong performance in aspects of the faculty role.

All merit, promotion and tenure designations are effective with the 2017-2018 academic year.

The vote was a unanimous 6-0. It was approved by Regents Phillip M. Britt, Edward P. Gargas, Jay B. Knudtson, Donald G. LaFerla, Thomas M. Meyer and Kendra Neely-Martin.

Officials with the university note that post-professorial merit is a voluntary additional step in the current merit process approved by the Board of Regents in October 2002.

Under the bill, faculty become eligible to apply for post-professorial merit five years after attaining the rank of full professor, and may repeat the process during the fifth year after any previous successful application. Successful applicants must meet the same criteria as required for promotion to professor and follow the same process of peer and administrative review.

