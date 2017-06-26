Butler Co. enacts prescription drug monitoring program

Not only are city leaders pleased with the ordinance, but recovery programs as well - like, Solid Rock Recovery in Poplar Bluff. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

At least 9 Heartland counties are joining The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program that started in St. Louis County.

They're taking action after state lawmakers failed to pass a statewide program.

The organization is using a number of tactics to help fight opioid addiction in Butler County from narcan education, 12 step recovery groups, and mentoring those in need.

"It doesn’t discriminate. It’s an equal opportunity destroyer," said Dustin Siebert, a member of Solid Rock Recovery.

Seibert says the hardest thing he’s done is quit prescription drugs.

Same with Rebecca Shaver.

“Prescription drugs is what had led me to heroin. I was in a car accident, and they put me on prescription pain pills, and then you know, I got addicted to the prescription pain pills and then it just wasn’t enough," Shaver said.

Together they help people toward sobriety with their faith-based organization that is working to help anyone in Butler County with an addiction find a way out.

The group holds a Jesus Walk on Wednesday nights, and relies on donations to stay afloat.

“We need something done now, and I commend all of them for doing that," Chief Whiteley said.

Robert Hudson, The Director of Butler County Public Health drove the program forward in the county, and says he is pleased with leadership's decision to enact the ordinance.

""We are excited that we have a local PDMP ordinance. We were waiting for the MO Legislature to pass a statewide system but that has apparently failed. We are pleased that our PDMP will be up and running in the next couple months," Hudson said.

Siebert is shocked at the amount of opiates some people are taking.

“Six hydrocodone a day, plus oxycontin, and Percocet. “

“I think it’s going to make a good, big impact. The difference in our community. I love it that it’s here,"Shaver said.

The program won’t go into effect until this fall, but they all agree it’s going to make a big difference.

“I’m hoping this will at least make an opportunity to be aware of – hey, these people are shopping around, and getting multiple prescriptions. I think this will be a good tool to combat that," Chief Whiteley said.

“The fact that they stepped up and did that shows that people are sick and tired of what’s been going on, what’s been happening. People are sick and tired of losing their children, and children are sick and tired of losing their parents," Siebert said.

However, both Siebert and Shaver are hoping to help those who are already affected by prescription drugs.

"The one step that they’re going to be able to make is to find The Lord, Jesus Christ, and to be able to make that way in their life. They can’t do it alone. With the strength from him they can do anything," Shaver said.

If you are dealing with opiate addiction and need immediate help through Solid Rock Recovery you can contact Pastor Austin Montauge at (573) 686-3892.

