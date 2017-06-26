carGO announcing 3 new services in July

New services are coming to carGO, the only transportation network company serving southeast Missouri.

The company is expanding its software platform to offer additional ride sharing services and new delivery services for local restaurants, businesses, and organizations.

The original service launched in southeast Missouri several months ago. It uses mobile technology to connect individuals in need of transportation with independently-contracted drivers using their personal vehicles.

“The reliability and convenience our service offers combined with the professionalism of our drivers and their comfortable vehicles has received tremendously positive reviews by our community," Gunnar Knudtson, Business Development Manager said.

carGO is expanding its platform with three additional services launching in July.

carGO Call-In

Individuals who may want to use carGO but don't want to use a smart phone app, they will be able to use a call-in service. There will also be a new website available for businesses and organizations to schedule rides for their customers and patients, while still enjoying the benefit of live maps and notifications to track the status of the rides.

carGO Carryout

A new mobile app will allow individuals to order, pay and have their favorite foods delivered with just the tap of the app. If a group of friends wants to order, Carryout will consolidates orders into one delivery and eliminates the hassle of settling up later.

Courier

For businesses and organizations struggling to organize deliveries of their products carGO Courier is a new web app that makes it easy to request or schedule a delivery without all the additional overhead costs and distractions.

“carGO is the first technology company to connect all of these ride and delivery services using a single software platform”, Dr. James Stapleton, co-founder of carGO said. “We’ve engineered a unique system that greatly expands the use of on-demand transportation to create more opportunities for our drivers to earn extra income, and to bring fantastic convenience to the residents and businesses in the communities we serve.”

