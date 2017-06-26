Concealed carry not coming to MO college campuses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Concealed carry not coming to MO college campuses

Written by Marc Thomas, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Students on college campuses in Missouri will not see concealed carry guns on campus in July.

KFVS originally reported that a law allowing guns on college campuses included schools in Missouri but that was incorrect. We apologize for the error.

The law affects schools in Kansas, not Missouri.

