Union County, IL States Attorney files suit against opioid manufacturers

Opioid manufacturers are up against Union County State’s Attorney, Tyler R. Edmonds after he filed a lawsuit against five manufacturers and their related companies.

The companies named in the lawsuit include:

Purdue Pharma, which sold OxyContin, MS Contin, Dilaudid, Dilaudid-HP Butrans, Hyslingla ER, and Targiniq ER

Endo Health Solutions, which sold Percocet, Percodan, Opana, Opana ER, and Zydone

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiary Cephalon, which sold Actiq and Fentora

Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which sold Duragesic, Nucynta ER, and Nucynta

Allergan, which sold Kadian, Norco, and several generic opioids

It is brought on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois, the People of Union County and Union County government.

According to a release from the Edmonds' office, the lawsuit alleges that the pharmaceutical companies made numerous misrepresentations about the risk, benefits, and adverse effects of opioids for the purpose of increasing profits.

"What we need are consequences when drugs are marketed in a deceptive way that has an impact on our healthcare providers, on our communities, and we want to stop these drug companies from marketing these drugs in a way that we believe are having a detrimental effect on the community," Edmonds said.

It also claims that these misrepresentations violated both the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act and the Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

State’s Attorney Edmonds explained why he filed the lawsuit:

“Throughout the country there is an opioid addiction crisis. Illinois and Union County are no different. This addiction crisis crosses all socioeconomic classes and includes your neighbors, friends, family members, and co-workers. All too often this opioid addiction leads to illicit drug use, crime, overdose and death. We believe that the evidence will show that this crisis was brought about by opioid manufacturers’ drive for profits at the expense of people. Opioid manufacturers through a coordinated, sophisticated and deceptive marketing campaign have led prescribers and consumers to believe that opioids were not addictive, addiction was easy to overcome, and prolonged use of opioids was appropriate for even low-level pain. The representations of the opioid manufacturers are not supported by, and in most instances are directly contrary to, the scientific evidence. We need to do everything we can to stop this crisis, and one of the ways to do that is to hold the opioid manufacturers responsible for their actions.”

To remedy the situation, the lawsuit asks for:

injunctive relief preventing further deceptive practices

restitution of money acquired as a result of deceptive acts

disgorgement of profits which are the result of deceptive acts

civil penalties of $50,000 per violation of the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act

civil penalties of $10,000 for violations of the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act against individuals over 65 years of age

fees and cost of the suit

To assist in the prosecution of the suit, Thomas Lech, Ann Callis, former Chief Judge of the Madison County Circuit Court, and Greg Jones of the Law Firm of Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C. have been appointed special assistant state’s attorneys.

