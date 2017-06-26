KY 'Blue Light Law' goes into effect June 29

If you have a blue light mounted on your vehicle, be prepared to get stopped if you drive in Kentucky.

The new state law makes it illegal for a motor vehicle to have any red or blue flashing, revolving, or oscillating light mounted unless it is a law enforcement vehicle, or, in some cases, a motorcycle.

As of June 29, 2017, it is also illegal for non-emergency vehicles to use a siren, whistle, or bell.

You can read more about the rules here.

According to a post on the Marshall County, KY Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies will start stopping vehicles who are in violation of the law the end of the week.

