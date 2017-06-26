Brian Alworth’s ‘Peaceful Solitude’ Exhibit To Open At Crisp Museum

Many of you Heartland residents have watched Brian Alworth forecast the weather for the last 29 years.

But did you know he's also an avid photographer?

Starting Friday, July 7 you'll be able to catch a glimpse of what Alworth likes to do when he's not predicting your seven-day forecast. CLICK HERE to find out how you can see photographs in a new museum exhibit at Crisp museum.

