Two suspects arrested, charged in connection to armed robbery in Sikeston, MO

Officers in Sikeston, Mo. have arrested and charged two men in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store on Monday, June 26.

According to a release, officers responded to Gas and Goodies located in the 1500 Block of W. Malone at around 12:30 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

There was a fight between one of the suspects and the victim during the robbery. The second suspect then pulled a handgun on the victim and ordered him to let go of the first suspect.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken from the victim. No one was injured.

Police announced that they have arrested Byron Patterson, 26, and Marqueze Parks, 23, both of Sikeston, and have charged them with first degree robbery and armed criminal action. Bond for both men is set at $100,000 cash only.

