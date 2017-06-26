School funding town hall meeting planned in Harrisburg

A regional Town Hall meeting will take place in Harrisburg to discuss Illinois Senate Bill 1.

Superintendents and education advocates will take part in the meeting at Harrisburg Middle School from 6-7:30 p.m. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.

Organizers will talk about the bill and how it will change the funding for school districts across the street.

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask any questions they may have about how the bill will affect their school district.

