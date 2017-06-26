1 killed in motorcycle crash in Williamson Co., IL

A man from Johnston City, Illinois has died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 24.

According to Williamson County Coroner Michael "Junior" Burke, Zachary Willard, 32, was driving east on Herrin Road when his motorcycle ran into an eastbound vehicle turning right into a driveway.

The crash happened at 3:17 p.m.

Willard was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:25 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.