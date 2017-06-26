Infant killed in Alexander Co., IL crash

A 4-month-old baby was killed in a crash on Monday, June 26.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Illinois Route 127 north of Trinity Road. That's near Sandusky, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver, Valencia Holloway, 19, was driving south when a witness said her car left the road, hit a culvert, and went airborne.

The car rolled and threw Holloway and an infant from the car.

Investigators said the baby was not in a car seat, but the girl's father said she was in a car seat, but was thrown from it on impact.

Holloway, of Tamms, Ill., was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The baby died at the scene.

Investigators say Holloway was not wearing a seat belt.

