June 27 celebrity birthdays

Let's send out some birthday wishes on this 27th day of June.

When he was ten years old he landed the part of Carl Grimes on the AMC drama The Walking Dead. He's killed his share of zombies over the years because today Chandler Riggs turns 18.

She's the younger sister of Kourtney and Kim who appeared with them on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian is 33 today.

He's an actor who swung into movie theaters as Spider-Man. He's also starred in Pleasantville, Seabiscuit and The Great Gatsby. Tobey MaGuire is 42 today.

She's a country singer who made her first Grand Ole Opry appearance when she was 13 years old. Her hits include: Watch Me, Five Minutes, What Part of No, I Didn't Know My Own Strength and many many other. Lorrie Morgan is 58 today.

