June 26 celebrity birthdays

The morning birthday list is a Nickelodeon reunion of sorts.

She's currently a recording star and released her first album, Yours Truly in 2011. She's followed that up with two more albums and 8 top ten singles. But she got her start as an actress with the role of Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series "Victorious" and "Sam and Cat." Ariana Grande is 24 today.

She's an actress, singer and writer who starred as Sam Puckett on "iCarly" and "Sam and Cat". She then moved on to the role of Wiley Day in the Netflix drama series Between. She's also written columns and articles for The Wall Street Journal, Seventeen magazine and The Huffington Post. Jenette McCurdy is 25 today.

He's played the role of Robin in Batman Forever and Batman and Robin. You maybe watch him on the CBS crime drama NCIS: Los Angeles.

Chris O'Donnell is blowing out 46 candles today.

This country singer grew up in Pocahontas, Illinois. Some of her hits include: Redneck Woman, Here for the Party and All Jacked Up. Gretchen Wilson is turning 44 today.

He played shortstop for the Yankees and led them to five World Series Championships. He was known as one of the best clutch hitters in baseball history.

Derek Jeter is 43 today.

