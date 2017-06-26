Four things you need to know on 6/26

It's Monday, June 26, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Expect a clear, sunny day across the Heartland. It will be warm but less humid, with highs reaching the upper 70s in most areas. There is a slight chance for light, scattered showers, but most of the Heartland will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: There will be a slight warm up in the days ahead.

Making headlines:

Murphysboro, IL police report shots fired, a suspect is in custody: The Murphysboro Police Department reported that shots were fired on Sunday, June 25. Officers responded to the scene at 7:29 p.m. where witnesses reported that a black male fired two shots in their direction and ran from the scene on foot.

More than 600 SIH patients potentially affected by data error: A notice from Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) was sent out alerting more than 600 patients of what they are calling a misdirection of data.

Travel ban, church-state case await action by Supreme Court: Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices are poised to act on the Trump administration's travel ban and a separation of church and state dispute involving a Missouri church playground.

1 killed, 5 seriously injured in two-car crash in Dunklin Co., MO: One person died and five others were injured after a two-car crash in Dunklin County, Missouri on Saturday night.The accident happened when the first vehicle drove over the center line and hit another vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All five other passengers were taken by airlift and ambulance to hospitals in Memphis, Tenn. and Poplar Bluff.

