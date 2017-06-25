Shots fired in Murphysboro, IL; suspect in custody

One person is in custody after a report of shots fired in Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to Chief Chad Roberts, officers responded to a call of shots fired just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Witnesses at the scene in the 500 block of Bridgewood Lane said that a black male fired two shots in their direction and ran from the scene on foot.

No one got hurt.

Roberts said one person is in custody in connection to the crime.

The incident is being investigated by the Murphysboro Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.

