Officials warn flood survivors to be careful when choosing a contractor

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have a few tips for flood disaster survivors when choosing contractors to help rebuild their communities. They say to “beware and be aware.”

Contractors can give the local economy a boost as they construct new homes and businesses. Officials say the majority of contractors are honest and professional but it is good practice to be aware of the occasional scam artist.

Officials warn that some may attempt to cheat by posing as inspectors, government officials or volunteers. They also may offer to clean up debris, but then dump it nearby, leaving the homeowner liable for the cleanup. Others might demand a big deposit up front to rebuild a home, and then vanish with the money.

Federal and state disaster officials recommend that disaster survivors:

Ask to see ID badges. FEMA representatives will have a laminated photo ID. They say a FEMA shirt or jacket is NOT proof of identity.

FEMA and SEMA officials encourage homeowners to use licensed and bonded contractors and ask for credentials. Contractors in Missouri are not licensed by the state. If you need to verify a license, contact their city or county for assistance.

The consumer protection hotline for the Missouri State Attorney General’s office is 800-392-8222.

To report fraud, waste, abuse or allegations of mismanagement involving disaster relief operations, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.

