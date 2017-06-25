Twitch to air six-day 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' marathon

Twitch will air a six-day long marathon of 'Mystery Science Theater 3000.'

Beginning on June 26 and ending on July 3, the online social video site will air 38 episodes of the sci-fi comedy series.

Much like the nature of the show, Twitch allows users to comment on video content in real time.

"Because Mystery Science Theater 3000 mirrors the viewing experience on Twitch given that the show is all about people watching other people and making comments, it is right in the wheelhouse of our viewers," Ben Vallat,Twitches Vice President of Business Development, stated in a news release about the marathon.

The MST3K marathon is just the latest binge-watching endeavor for Twitch.

The platform has previously aired marathons of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,' 'The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross' and 'Saban's Power Rangers,' just to name a few.

"The success of TV marathons on Twitch illustrate how our community thrives on interactive programming," Vallat stated. "...they connect over memes, nostalgia, and the social experience in chat."

The MST3K marathon will air on Twitches new channel on Shout! Factory TV.

