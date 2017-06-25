World War I exhibit in Bollinger County, MO connects to small towns

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will host a World War I Exhibit on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from noon till 4:30 p.m.

Explore how WWI affected the lives of small town Americans on the home front and overseas in this World War I exhibit.

The exhibit Includes uniforms, photos, personal items and other relevant historical memorabilia.

You will also hear stories telling the World War I experiences of Samuel A. Baker.

Admission will be $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for anyone 17 or under.

For more information call (573) 238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net

