Mississippi Lime acquires Mercer’s hydrated lime business

Mississippi Lime Company has announced it has completed its purchase of Mercer Lime Company’s hydrated lime business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company is a leading producer of high calcium quicklime, hydrated lime and calcium carbonate,

Mercer Lime Company, with operations in Branchton, PA, has a long history of producing hydrated lime to a variety of markets including chemical and industrial, water treatment and various environmental applications.

Bill Ayers, President and CEO of Mississippi Lime, said, “This acquisition is consistent with our continued mission to be the leading supplier of hydrated lime products and services in North America. This addition will strengthen Mississippi Lime’s position in the industry and help better service the wide range of hydrated lime customers in the region.”

