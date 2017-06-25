Kayak clinics offered at Current River State Park in Shannon County, MO

Grab a paddle and a life jacket because the public has the opportunity to learn to kayak for free!

Weekly clinics are being offered at Current River State Park in Shannon County, Missouri.

Current River State Park is on Hwy. 19 about 23 miles south of Salem and 15 miles north of Eminence.

The first kayak clinic will be held Friday, June 30 with additional clinics scheduled on the following Fridays:

July 7

July 14

July 21

July 28

August 4

Participants will be in for a full day of learning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the water.

According to workers with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the instructors for the clinics are certified by the American Canoe Association. All equipment will be provided.

Two sessions are available. The morning session will be conducted on the lake with an optional afternoon session on the Current River paddling from Current River State Park to Round Spring.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up soon because while the clinics are free, space is limited so preregistration is required.

To register or for questions, contact the park at 573-751-1224.

The kayak clinics are sponsored by Missouri State Parks in conjunction with the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

Missouri State Parks is celebrating 100 years in 2017. Visitors are invited to experience all the park system has to offer with the Centennial Passport.

Visit mostateparks.com/passport for more information.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

