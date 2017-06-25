Driver uninjured after vehicle flips on Old Cape Road

According to a Jackson, Missouri police officer, a woman's vehicle flipped after she drove around a curve on Old Cape Road.

Her vehicle went off the road and ran through a ditch.

Officers said the vehicle then hit a guy wire attached to a utility pole and flipped over on its top.

The woman is not reported to be injured.

Yammitz flipped the vehicle over and towed it away.

Old Cape Road in Jackson was closed for over 30 minutes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.