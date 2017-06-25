More than 600 SIH patients potentially affected by data error

A notice from Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) was sent out alerting more than 600 patients of what they are calling a misdirection of data.

The notice was sent out on Friday, June 23 and said SIH is offering free credit repair and monitoring services to patients potentially impacted by this incident.

In the notice SIH workers assured patients that the incident is isolated. The notice said data was misdirected to other HIPAA-governed medical facilities by a third party vendor.

Workers with SIH said the facility has a business relationship with Experian Health, through which Experian Health provides information to SIH facilities to verify insurance eligibility during the patient registration process.

Back in April on the 28, Experian Health notified SIH of a technical error, which resulted in the delivery of patient information to incorrect medical facilities between February 13 and March 13.

The notice said the misdirected data may have included the following patient information: name; date of birth; gender; address; Medicare ID/HIC number or Member ID number for non-Medicare patients; payer/insurance company name; group policy number; group number; and/or Medicaid case number.

After noticing the error, Experian Health took immediate action in an attempt to identify the cause and correct the error.

“We deeply regret this incident occurred. Experian Health assures us the information would only have been viewed or saved by another medical facility governed by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA,” said SIH Privacy Officer Marcia Matthias. “During the course of SIH’s investigation into the incident, Experian Health confirmed for SIH that the error has been resolved.”

Affected patients are asked to call 855-259-6436 for assistance.

