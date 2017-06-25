1 killed, 5 seriously injured in two-car crash in Dunklin Co., MO

One person died and five others were injured after a two-car crash in Dunklin County, Missouri on Saturday night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, both Harley N. Clifford, 23, of Pollard, Arkansas, and Austin R. Pruitt, 24, of Piggott, Arkansas, were in a vehicle traveling west on US 62 about 4 miles east of Campbell. Officials are currently unsure of who was driving the car.

Another vehicle, driven by Amy J. Colbert, 44, of Sikeston, was traveling east on the same road. In the car with Colbert was an 11-year-old child, James Colbert, 20, of Campbell, and Justice D. Flores-Brown, 20, also of Campbell.

The accident happened when the first vehicle drove over the center line and hit the Colbert's vehicle. Clifford was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All five other passengers were taken by airlift and ambulance to hospitals in Memphis, Tenn. and Poplar Bluff.

