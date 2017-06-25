Three Rivers College takes over sponsorship of LPN program

The Missouri State Board of Nursing has approved Three Rivers College taking over sponsorship of the Licensed Practical Nursing program in Poplar Bluff and Kennett. (Source: Three Rivers College)

The Missouri State Board of Nursing has approved Three Rivers College taking over sponsorship of the Licensed Practical Nursing program in Poplar Bluff and Kennett.

The program was previously run by the Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center.

Three Rivers College is still accepting applications for the program's first cohort at the college, with the deadline being October 2nd at 4 pm.

Classes will take place from January to December of 2018.

Application forms can be found online at http://trcc.edu/admissions/ under "Applications".

To be eligible for acceptance, students must have a high school diploma or GED, must take the ATI TEAS entrance exam, and have a GPA of 2.0 or above; they also must complete a short questionnaire.

More information about the program can be found by visiting https://trcc.edu/home.php or by contacting the Nursing and Allied Health Department at 573-840-9672.

