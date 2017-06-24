Aspen Dental gives free services to Veterans in the Heartland

Dozens of Veterans took part in free dental services on Saturday, June 24 in Paducah, Kentucky.

Aspen Dental employees in the Heartland were part of the Aspen Dental's Healthy Mouth Movement which includes locations in Marion, IL and Paducah, KY.

We caught up with Veterans in Paducah where they were getting their teeth checked out and worked on.

Paducah is one location of nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices which opened their doors to provide free dental care to thousands of Veteran's across the nation.

"We look forward to this Saturday all year long. We get very excited about helping our Veterans," Aspen Dental Clinical Coordinator Leslie Hayden said. "The patients, they come in here and they're very grateful. We have a great day being able to pay it forward. Help our Veterans for what they did for us."

Aspen Dental states that of the more than 21 million veterans across the U.S., fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health benefits, which for many does not include dental care benefits, and more than 1.2 million lack health insurance altogether.

This marked the third annual day of service where nearly Aspen Dental offices donated more than $2.1 million dollars in dentistry in one single day which empowered more than 4,000 veterans with a healthy smile.

