Generous museum donation creates permanent exhibit for regional art

Southeastern Illinois College have announced a $2.5 million donation to fund a new building on the Harrisburg campus from retired Air Force Colonial William C. Hise and the estate of his late brother Air Force Brigadier General James. Hise, who died in 2016.

The museum, which will be devoted to the study and collection of regional art, was named in honor of Hise's sister, Ella Elizabeth Hise, a long time teacher and art supervisor for Harrisburg Public Schools.

"This type of philanthropy for education is beyond measure and expectations," said SIC President Jonah Rice. "Mr. Hise has made a contribution not only to our college, but to the entire region we serve."

Trustee Jim Ellis commended the hard work on the part of Dr. Rice in securing the donation.

"Dr. Rice has been working with Col. Hise for over a year on this project, and we are all so happy to see this wonderful addition to campus come to fruition," said Ellis.

Col. Hise and Dr. Rice began discussion last summer and that grew into significant dialog and a Washington D.C meeting between the two that led to solidifying the project.

"This has been a wonderfully rich process, and I feel very connected to it," Rice said. "It's so exciting to see this happen for SIC, our region and especially for Mr. Hise who has shown great spirit and vision in this dream."

Construction of the facility will begin later this year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.