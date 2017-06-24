Cape Girardeau police warn about "dangerous" new social media feature

Snapchat's new map feature lets users see where their friends are at all times unless they've turned on "Ghost Mode." (Source: KFVS12)

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is warning social media users about a new feature on a popular app.

Snapchat recently launched Snap Map, a feature that shares user locations in real time. Its goal was to allow users to find their friends and events nearby. However, police say it could be a "dangerous" tool for predators.

In a Facebook post, the police department said that many people may have friends on their Snapchat that they have never actually met in person. The new map feature now shows their friends where they are at all times, and how long ago they were active. Police warn that predators could use this new tool to track down children.

However, Snapchat users can choose not to share their location by going to their settings and turning on "Ghost Mode."

