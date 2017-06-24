12 people reportedly injured in crash involving church van on I-55 in New Madrid Co., MO

Multiple people have been injured in a single vehicle accident involving a church van on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County, Mo.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers said the van was transporting 15 passengers and 12 are reportedly injured.

The driver of the van was Cherylara Carter. She is 38, from Medina, Tennessee. Carter was seriously injured and flown to an area hospital.

Eight teens ranging in age from 11-18 were also injured in the crash. Officers report that two of the teens received serious injuries and were flown to the same hospital.

The six other injured teens along with adults, Tamira Love, 37, of Jackson, Tn. and Shauna Taylor, 38, of Denmark, Tn. received minor injuries and were taken to the same hospital.

One passenger of Panama City, Florida, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital as well. This passenger's age is reportedly unknown.

According to the crash report, none of the injured passengers were wearing a seat belt.

The report said the van was seven miles outside of Portageville, Missouri around 11 a.m when the crash occurred.

The vehicle had a tire blowout causing it to run off the left side of the road and overturn.

