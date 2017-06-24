Missouri renters with flood damage potentially eligible for federal help

Missouri renters who experienced losses caused by flooding and severe storms between April 28 and May 11, 2017 may be eligible for disaster recovery assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA).

Survivors may be eligible for grants from FEMA to help with such disaster-related expenses as:

Renting a new place to live when their previous home was lost due to the disaster.

Disaster-related medical and dental expenses.

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property lost or damaged in the disaster, such as appliances and furniture, textbooks and computers used by students, and work equipment or tools used by the self-employed.

Repair or replacement of vehicles damaged by the disaster.

Disaster-related funeral and burial expenses.

FEMA grants are not loans and do not have to be repaid. They are not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, welfare assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or other programs.

Renters who sustained losses can:

Call 800-621-3362. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Services may call 800-621-3362. If 711 is unavailable use MO Relay 800-735-2966; CapTel 877-242-2823; Speech to Speech 877-735-7877; VCO 800-735-0135. Operators will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Those who use TTY may call FEMA directly at 800-462-7585.Go online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA app for smartphones.

Renters also can register with FEMA at a disaster recovery center. Find the nearest center by going online to https://recovery.mo.gov/ or www.fema.gov/DRC.

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

Renters may qualify for a low-interest disaster loan of up to $40,000 from SBA to repair or replace disaster damaged personal property.

For more information about disaster loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visit sba.gov/disaster. TTY users may call 800-877-8339. Applicants may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and FEMA are committed to ensuring services and assistance are available for people with disabilities or others with access and functional needs. When registering, survivors should let FEMA staff know that of a need or a reasonable accommodation request.

The federal disaster declaration covers eligible losses caused by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding between April 28 and May 11, 2017 in these counties: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, and Texas.

