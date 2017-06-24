3 people injured after falling out of moving vehicle in Reynolds Co., MO

Three people were injured Friday night after they fell out of the back of a moving vehicle in Reynolds County, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacqueline M. Asinger, 30, of Pevely, was traveling east on Route AA in an SUV. Three people - Mary A. Dierker, 60, of Arnold, Barbera A. Lammert, 56, of Imperial, and Madonna C. Pierney, 54, of St. Louis - were sitting in the back of the vehicle with the hatch open.

As Asinger accelerated at one point, all three passengers fell out of the back of the vehicle. Both Lammert and Pierney were airlifted to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment of serious injuries. Dierker received minor injuries and did not need further assistance.

