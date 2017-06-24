Paducah, KY woman killed in two-car crash in Graves Co.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on Friday at 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a two-car crash on US 45 North in front of the old General Tire plant.

The investigation showed that a car operated by Sarita Robinson, 56, of Paducah, was traveling south on US 45 North when her vehicle hydroplaned in a heavy rain storm.

The SUV crossed the median and collided with a northbound SUV operated by Jamie Burchett, 36, of Mayfield. Robinson was killed on impact.

Burchett was transported by Mayfield/Graves EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Members of the Mayfield Fire Department, as well as Mayfield/ Graves County EMS, and The Kentucky State Highway Department assisted the Sheriff’s Department.

