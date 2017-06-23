More than $8.9 million in grants provided to flood survivors in Missouri

FEMA has now approved more than 1,375 applications for assistance from Missouri flood survivors and more than $8.9 million in assistance grants to survivors.

The National Flood Insurance Program has received nearly 1,300 claims from Missouri policy holders. To date, more than 700 have been processed and closed, with payments totaling more than $35 million.

More than $4.6 million in low-interest disaster loans to individuals and business has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

FEMA and SBA are currently staffing more than 10 disaster recovery centers to assist survivors of flooding and severe storms. The schedule is changing almost daily now, so check Recovery.mo.gov for a recovery center location in your area.

Missourians who still have critical unmet needs are encouraged to call to learn about other types of assistance provided by voluntary agencies, faith-based and other organizations. If you have already called 211 for recovery assistance, you still need to register separately with FEMA. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or contact 211 online here. People should register for assistance before going to a recovery center. Register online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

From June 19-23, SEMA held 13 Applicant Briefings for local governments and nonprofits considering applying for federal Public Assistance seeking reimbursement for infrastructure repair, debris removal and emergency response expenses. A total of 169 Requests of Public Assistance (RPAs) have been received by SEMA. Applications for assistance must be filed with FEMA by July 1, after first being processed by SEMA. For information call SEMA at (573) 526-9234.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.