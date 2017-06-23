Quick thinking, CPR training saves life of MS truck driver in Cape Girardeau, MO

If somebody collapsed right in front of you and required CPR, would you know how to respond?

Thanks to the quick thinking of some employees at a Cape Girardeau business, a truck driver is alive and has a new lease on life.

On Monday, what was supposed to be a routine delivery was almost the end of the line for a truck driver.

"I love them and I appreciate them.," said William Fulkner. "I'm lucky to have another chance."

On June 19, Faulkner, a truck driver from Mississippi, was making a delivery in Cape Girardeau. He says he had been feeling a bit sick that morning but went on to work anyway.

Then the unthinkable happened.

"If it hadn't been for them, I wouldn't be here today," said Fulkner.

Employees at Ozark Gas found him lying on the ground next to his truck, unresponsive.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Fulkner had gone into sudden cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, an employee at Ozark gas knew CPR and was able to save his life.

Cape Fire Captain Vicki Moldenhauer says being trained in how to handle these situations can make a difference in the outcome.

"The individual at Ozark Gas that initiated CPR... That's how the process is supposed to work. People knowing CPR," said Moldenhauer.

From there, she says an automated defibrillation was used on Fulkner.

Fulkner says he doesn't remember a thing, and that his wife had to fill him in.

"She said I passed out again and next thing you know I wound up here," said Fulkner.

Now, he has a message for people who had his old mindset.

"It's best to take care of yourself because if you don't take care of yourself, nobody else will take care of you," said Fulkner.

Moldenhauer adds that this is the reason why it is important to learn CPR, and for business owners to consider having an AED.

Fulkner says the people at Ozark Gas are his family and he hopes to come back to Cape Girardeau very soon to cook them some BBQ.

